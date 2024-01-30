Mahatma Gandhi Documentary Screened For Telangana And AP Students

Hyderabad: The Telangana and AP chapter of the Survodaya International Trust (SITTAPC) on Tuesday exhibited a half-an-hour documentary on the life of Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate the death anniversary of the father of the nation. About 350 students in Little Flower High School and Gitanjali School, Begumpet, witnessed the documentary with amazing discipline. Members. SITTAPC members Supriya and Naresh facilitated the exhibition of the documentary. The school management of the two schools provided state-of-the-art facility for the children to see the film titled ‘Mohan se Mahatma Tak.’



