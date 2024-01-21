Maharashtra’s New Policy Aims at 100% Institutional Childbirth, Zero Dropout of Girl Students

Mumbai: The women and child development department of Maharashtra has proposed the fourth women policy. Under the proposed policy, the government has set the target of 100 per cent institutional childbirth and zero dropout of girl students. The policy is likely to be tabled before the cabinet for its approval in the coming days.

Officials said that they have made provisions to ensure gender equality and promote socio-economic development in the fourth policy. The policy covers eight verticals: education, health, skill development, employment, and entrepreneurship among others. “In addition to this, the policy does not have merely provisions but also ensures that whether these provisions are being implemented or not. It can be checked,” the officials said.

A senior official said that the department has also proposed the mandatory construction of toilets for the women on new upcoming infrastructure projects. “We have proposed women friendly infrastructure projects in the policy. The toilets will be constructed along the expressways for the women,” the senior official said.

Informing about the provisions to ensure 100 per cent institutional childbirth, the official said, “We will take help from the public health and medical education departments for this and ensure that not a single child will be born outside maternity hospitals.”

Various departments have been assigned responsibilities in the fourth policy and asked to draft time bound programs for the implementation of the policy. It also seeks the participation of women in every walks of life in the society.

“We are focusing on the women’s participation in every walks of life in the society. We will provide skills which will empower them financially. All the girls will be provided education. The fourth policy will ensure there will be no drop out of the girls from schools,” the official said.

Last month, the fourth women policy was discussed with chief minister Eknath Shinde, his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in a meeting. During the meeting, one of the deputy chief ministers gave suggestions to ensure the participation of women employees in the private sector, the officials said.