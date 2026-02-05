Maharashtra to Upgrade Baramati Airport After Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday informed that the state government will take up the comprehensive development of the Baramati airport. The decision comes in the wake of the tragic January 28 plane crash near the Baramati airstrip that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Mr. Fadnavis confirmed that the state government has decided to proceed with a major development plan for the Baramati facility. The project will be implemented by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC).

“The runway will be strengthened, modern navigation systems will be installed, and air traffic monitoring will be upgraded to improve operational safety,” Mr. Fadnavis added.

Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

The accident, involving a chartered aircraft during landing, has triggered serious concerns over safety preparedness at smaller and relatively uncontrolled airstrips across the state. Preliminary assessments have indicated that a runway approach misjudgement, coupled with the lack of advanced navigational and monitoring systems, may have contributed to the crash.

The tragedy has since intensified demands for a statewide aviation safety audit, particularly of regional airstrips and Flight Training Organisations (FTOs).

Baramati airport, known for its tabletop runway, was transferred from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to MADC last year. Officials indicated that authorities may either prepare a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR) or revise the earlier proposal submitted by MIDC to incorporate enhanced safety features.