Maharashtra to Unveil Industrial Bamboo Policy

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that the state will soon introduce an Industrial Bamboo Policy, aimed at boosting bamboo-based industries and promoting sustainable development. The policy is expected to be cleared in the upcoming state cabinet meeting.

The announcement was made during the inaugural day of the Bamboo Conference held at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, organized by the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) and the Phoenix Foundation to mark International Bamboo Day. The two-day event began with a theme “Bamboo for People, Planet, and Prosperity: Green Gold, Green Energy, Green Earth.”

Pasha Patel, Chairman of the State Agricultural Price Commission and Executive Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Sustainable Development Task Force, confirmed that the policy had been discussed at the last cabinet meeting. However, he noted that the finance department raised certain objections, which are expected to be resolved before the next meeting. “Those concerns will be addressed and the policy will be approved in the next cabinet meeting,” Patel said.

In a light-hearted moment, CM Fadnavis remarked that Patel had effectively pre-empted the formal policy announcement. “Since cabinet matters are confidential, he went ahead and shared the details and the date,” he said.

Fadnavis credited Patel with turning the bamboo awareness programme into a “public movement” in Maharashtra. He noted that the National Bamboo Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has seen notable success in the state due to Patel’s efforts.

“The discussions held at this conference will shape the future of bamboo policy in Maharashtra,” the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the event, Patel emphasized the urgency of a bamboo policy in light of increasing climate-related disasters. He also criticised the lack of support from Village Development Officers and the Agriculture Department in implementing bamboo-related projects under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).

Fadnavis echoed Patel’s concerns and assured that the state will take permanent corrective steps to address bureaucratic negligence in implementing bamboo-related schemes under MGNREGA. “We are committed to creating a bamboo-based economy that benefits both the environment and rural livelihoods,” the CM said.