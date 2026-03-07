Maharashtra to Send 50 Leopards to Vantara Facility in Gujarat: Sources

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to send 50 leopards to Reliance Foundation's Vantara wildlife rescue and conservation centre located in Jamnagar in neighbouring Gujarat, sources close to state forest minister Ganesh Naik have said.The forest department made the decision to strengthen conservation efforts for the big cats while also addressing concerns related to increasing human-leopard interactions in parts of Maharashtra, they said on Friday.

According to sources, the arrangement was finalised after discussions between Naik and the Vantara management.

Further details about the timeline and modalities of transferring the leopards are expected to be finalised by the forest department in coordination with the facility's management, they added.

Parts of Maharashtra witnessed a series of leopard attacks in November and December, 2025.