Maharashtra To Push Rural Tourism With New Festivals

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Tourism Department will promote lesser-known rural destinations by organising tourism festivals as part of its efforts to draw more visitors to the state. Tourism Minister Shambhuraje Desai said on Monday that the department is identifying rural locations that can be showcased to strengthen Maharashtra’s tourism brand and attract international travellers.

At the conclusion of the five-day Koyana Daulat Dongari Mahotsav in Satara, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced plans to develop the district into a major tourism hub. He noted that foreign tourist arrivals in the state had risen sharply—from 15 lakh in 2022 to 37 lakh in 2026—signalling the impact of the government’s tourism policy.

Mr. Desai, who is also Satara’s Guardian Minister, said rural tourism must be strengthened to put the district on the global tourism map. “Considering the response of 1.80 lakh visitors to this year’s Dongari Festival, we will develop it as an international brand of Maharashtra,” he said.

The minister said that festivals of this scale were earlier limited to cities like Pune and Mumbai, but this year’s edition drew over 1.8 lakh visitors. “Facilities comparable to hill stations, along with paragliding, buggy safaris, fun fairs, food festivals, traditional Maharashtrian cuisine, and carnival parades, offered a unique experience to tourists. Our focus now is to promote rural tourism and attract international visitors,” he added.

To boost water tourism in Satara, Mr. Desai said three major boating spots along riverbanks have been identified, with tenders to be floated shortly. The projects are expected to be completed within the next 18 months. In collaboration with Koyna Nagar, the Tiger Zone, and the Forest Department, the district will also develop a tiger safari and jungle walk. “Nearly 80% of tourism is currently concentrated in urban areas. We aim to expand tourism in rural regions to generate local employment. Eco-friendly development of our extensive forest areas will be ensured,” he said.

Mr. Desai added that promotional campaigns showcasing rural destinations would be launched globally, as foreign tourists currently visit only well-known locations. “Satara’s soil and natural beauty are its true assets, and our goal is to establish them as a global brand,” he said.

During his visit to Satara, the deputy Chief minister reviewed and inaugurated various development works. Addressing a public gathering, Mr. Shinde said the Koyna Backwater Festival would be elevated to the international stage. “Initiatives that attract tourists from across the world must be implemented in rural areas,” he said.

He also highlighted efforts to promote group farming in Mahabaleshwar to boost farmers’ income. “We are making agriculture more profitable by encouraging the cultivation of saffron, coffee, and bamboo. Bamboo is no longer neglected—we are supporting it with subsidies. Our effort is to create employment opportunities in villages so that youth do not have to migrate,” he added.

Mr. Shinde said foreign tourist arrivals in the region had increased from 15 lakh in 2022 to 37 lakh, while overall tourist numbers in the state had risen from 11 crore to 18 crore. He reiterated that while developing New Mahabaleshwar, the government would not acquire farmers’ land. “Instead, we will enhance its value so that farmers benefit,” he said.

Following the strong response to the Koyana Daulat Dongari Mahotsav, the deputy Chief minister directed that the festival be extended by three days. The tourism minister confirmed the decision, citing the high footfall.