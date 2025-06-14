Maharashtra To Observe ‘Desji Govansh Jatan Din’ Every Year On June 22

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to observe “Deshi Govansh Jatan Din” on July 22, which coincides with the birthday of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar, every year in the state. Officials said the decision has been taken after the letter from Maharashtra Goseva Ayog to the animal husbandry department in this regard. The state animal husbandry department has issued a government resolution (GR) for observation of “Shuddh Deshi Govansh Jatan aani Savardhan”.

The Ayog on May 16 had written a letter to the state’s animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries department with a request to observe the preservation and conservation day of Indigenous breeds of cow. In its letter, the Ayog noted that since the numbers of Desi Gaay (Indian domestic breed of cow) is declining in the state, awareness needs to be created about their significance.

According to the GR, in comparison to crossbred cows, the number of pure indigenous cows has declined and it is necessary to increase indigenous breed cows' fertility and production of milks.

The GR stated that in order to increase the production of milk and fertility of indigenous breed cows, the government will promote the use of modern technology and inform the citizens about their significance. “The markets will also be made available to those farmers who domesticate indigenous cows. Apart from this, the consumers will also be convinced about the use of products (from milk, urine and dung of indigenous cows). Considering these factors, July22 will be observed as Shuddh Deshi Govansh Jatan aani Samvardhan Din every year in the state,” the GR reads in Marathi.

The GR said that several discussion sessions will be organised on the significance of indigenous cows and its production. Apart from this, exhibitions, workshops and competitions will be organised jointly by Animal Husbandry commission and Maharashtra Goseva Ayog. “The expenditure on these events will be done by Maharashtra Goseva Ayog,” said a senior official from the department.

Speaking with this newspaper, Dr Manjusha Pundlik, joint commissioner of Animal Husbandry and member secretary Maharashtra Goseva Ayog, said, “Indigenous cows have been an integral part of our society for ages. Their inherent capability to dwell beautifully in harsh weather, sturdy health and less monetary requirement on management is well known. Today when we have to shift to organic farming to save soil and ultimately earth, the indigenous cow will be playing a very vital role in it. So society as a whole should know about our indigenous cows and this is the main focus of celebration of this day.”