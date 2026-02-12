Maharashtra To Host AI For Agriculture Summit

Mumbai: Maharashtra will host AI for Agri 2026, a global conference and investment summit on the use of Artificial Intelligence in agriculture, on February 22–23 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Organised under the state’s Agriculture–AI Policy 2025–2029, the event will focus on AI-driven, climate-resilient and farmer-centric transformation of the farm sector.

With the rollout of the new policy, Maharashtra is set to become the first state in the country with a dedicated Artificial Intelligence framework for agriculture, aimed at strengthening innovation, digital infrastructure and farmer empowerment, an official said.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said global agricultural experts, agritech startups, investors and financial institutions will participate in the two-day summit.

According to the agriculture department, the conference marks a significant milestone in the state’s agricultural development. “The event is being organised in collaboration with global and national partners such as the World Economic Forum, World Bank Group, Asian Development Bank, International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, Indian Institute of Science and the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, among others,” Mr. Bharne said.

The summit will serve as a key platform for startups, investors and financial institutions in agriculture and allied sectors, and will aid the implementation of the Maharashtra Agriculture–Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025–2029.

“The policy aims to create a data-driven agricultural ecosystem through the application of AI and emerging technologies. Key digital infrastructure being developed includes Maha AGX (Maharashtra Agriculture Data Exchange), an AI-enabled traceability system, an AI-based geospatial intelligence engine, and a farmer-centric AI advisory platform, MahaVistaar,” an official said.

To implement the policy, the state has established a Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Agritech Innovation as the institutional anchor, with an initial allocation of Rs 500 crore approved for the first phase, a senior official said.

Officials said AI for Agri 2026 will act as a global platform to promote inclusive, climate-sensitive and farmer-focused agricultural transformation. The event will bring together policymakers, international organisations, scientists, academic institutions, technology leaders, startups, investors, farmer producer organisations and representatives of farming communities.

As the United Nations has declared 2026 the International Year of Women Farmers, the summit will place special emphasis on the role of women in agriculture, with dedicated interactive sessions planned for women farmers.