Maharashtra To Form India’s 1st Dedicated Solar Company for Farmers

Mumbai: Maharashtra is set to become a first state in the country to form a separate electricity company for farmers. The state aims to provide solar energy to every farmer in the state till the end of next year so that they can produce crops without pollution.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed an agreement between Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for a USD one billion loan in this regard. The renewable energy move ensures farmers benefit financially with zero electricity bills for 25 years.

“Maharashtra will be the first state where a separate electricity company will be formed for farmers. It will give solar energy to every farmer in the state till the end of next year. The state will generate 16000 MW of solar energy for farmers (till Dec 2026). From next year onwards, the farmers in the state will produce their crops without any pollution,” Fadnavis said.

The announcement to form a separate electricity company for farmers comes after the state set a world record by installing 45,911 solar agriculture pumps under the ‘Magel Tyala Saur Krushipump’ scheme within a single month. The certificate felicitation ceremony took place at Auric industrial area ground in the presence of CM Fadnavis.

Under the scheme, Beed installed the highest number of pumps at 7,000, followed by 6,000 in Jalna and 3,000 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Maharashtra government plans to install 10.50 lakh solar agricultural pumps to help farmers who are waiting for electricity connections under the ‘paid pending’ category. MSEDCL has launched a dedicated online portal for the ‘Magaeel Tyala Solar Krushipump’ scheme. Under the initiative, farmers have to register online. After the MSEDCL approves the application and the farmer pays his share, an agency is then selected to install the pump.