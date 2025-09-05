Maharashtra To Become 1st State To Number Village Roads

Mumbai:In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, Maharashtra will assign identification numbers to village roads, similar to those for national and state highways, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Thursday. The landmark move aims to improve rural infrastructure and connectivity, especially for farmers accessing their agricultural land.

The initiative will be launched during a special “Service Fortnight” (Seva Pakhwada), to be observed from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, until October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. During this fortnight, the state government will implement a series of public welfare programmes, particularly benefiting farmers and the underprivileged. The statewide campaign will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune.

Mr. Bawankule revealed that the first five days of the campaign (September 17–22) will focus on the Shiv-Panand roads — approach roads leading to agricultural fields. These will be surveyed by the Revenue Department, and any encroachments will be cleared. “The most historic decision is assigning numbers to farmers’ field roads. This will give these roads a fixed identity and facilitate official recognition and future funding,” he said.

The state government plans to construct approach roads to farmlands in every village over the next five years. A committee led by the local MLA in each Assembly constituency will oversee the process. The government has also waived the measurement charges for these roads.

Mr. Bawankule informed that each farm will be assured at least a 12-foot-wide access road. Importantly, no fees will be levied for land surveys, and free police protection will be provided to farmers during encroachment removal. “We are committed to ensuring that farmers are not harassed during this process. The state will cover all measurement and security-related costs,” the minister added.

Public representatives and officials from Panchayat to Parliament level will actively participate in the campaign.

From September 22 to 27, the Revenue Department will run a special drive to issue property cards to individuals who have constructed houses on government or nazul land before 2011. The move is expected to provide legal ownership and relief to thousands of families residing on disputed lands.



In the last phase of the Service Fortnight, between September 27 and October 2, the state will focus on raising awareness and implementation of key revenue schemes, including the Agri-Stack initiative, across all districts.