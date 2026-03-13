Maharashtra Sets Up Control Rooms To Monitor LPG Supply

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has activated control rooms and district-level committees to monitor and stabilise LPG supply amid concerns triggered by the West Asia crisis. Oil companies have also been directed to immediately fix technical glitches in LPG booking apps and missed-call services to ensure consumers can book cylinders without difficulty.

The decision was taken after the Centre held a meeting with senior officials of the state government, including Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department Anil Diggikar.

A senior official said complaints had been received about the malfunctioning of LPG booking apps in some areas. Oil companies have therefore been instructed to ensure the smooth functioning of these platforms so that consumers can book LPG cylinders without hassle. Apart from the apps, consumers can also book cylinders through the missed-call facility after 25 days.

The Centre has also asked the state government to ensure that there are no law-and-order issues during LPG distribution. “Police bandobast will be deployed at LPG centres to prevent any law-and-order problems,” said the senior official who attended the meeting.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department has directed officials to set up control rooms and district-level coordination committees to monitor LPG distribution and address any disruptions. Mr Diggikar instructed all agencies concerned to closely track the supply chain and ensure smooth distribution of cylinders.

The state government has assured citizens that there is no shortage of domestic LPG. Officials said the availability of LPG cylinders in March is higher than the supply recorded over the past six months.

To strengthen coordination, district-level committees will be formed under the chairmanship of the district collector and will include the superintendent of police, district supply officer and representatives of government-owned oil companies. The committees will monitor the LPG supply chain, maintain law and order and submit daily situation reports to the state government.

In the Mumbai–Thane rationing area, a separate committee will function under the controller of rationing with the coordination of deputy commissioners of police.

Officials said LPG supply will be prioritised for essential services, including hospitals, government hostels, mid-day meal schemes in schools, ashram schools and community kitchens.

Authorities have also been asked to explore the use of alternative fuels such as coal or kerosene in commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, while adhering to environmental regulations.

Officials said Maharashtra’s average daily LPG demand is around 9,000 metric tonnes, while production has recently been increased to nearly 11,000 metric tonnes per day to ensure adequate supply.

The government has also urged citizens not to believe rumours about fuel shortages and warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading fake information on social media regarding LPG supply.