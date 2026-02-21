Maharashtra Rolls Out Revenue Camps To Clear Pending Cases

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Revenue Department has launched the ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajswa Abhiyan’ to expedite delivery of key revenue services across the state. Under the initiative, more than 15 services — including land record corrections, issuance of certificates, non-agricultural (NA) permissions and PM-KISAN registrations — will be provided through special ‘Samadhan Shibir’ camps. The phased campaign will run from February to May, with monitoring at both state and district levels.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the drive is aimed at ensuring time-bound and transparent delivery of services.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued in this regard stated that the campaign will cover all revenue circles, as well as areas under municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Special eight-day camp schedules have been planned across March, April and May.

According to the GR, the Revenue Minister will personally review the statewide rollout on a daily basis. District-level committees headed by respective District Collectors have been formed to oversee implementation. A high-level State Monitoring Committee under Mr Bawankule will supervise policy decisions and review progress. The panel includes Minister of State for Revenue Yogesh Kadam, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department and 12 members of the Legislative Council.

The preparatory phase at the revenue circle level will be conducted from February 18 to March 5. Special camps at the Tulka revenue circle level will be held on March 7 and March 14, followed by sessions on April 10 and April 17. Camps for municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be organised on May 8 and May 15.

Speaking after the issuance of the GR, Mr Bawankule said that following discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government decided to dedicate Shiv Jayanti to the welfare of citizens.

“Through the ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajswa Samadhan Shibir Abhiyan (Phase-1)’, the administration will resolve long-pending revenue cases in a time-bound manner,” he said.