Maharashtra Recommends CBI Probe Into Ajit Pawar Aircraft Crash

Mumbai: The Maharashtra home department has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the aircraft crash that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and three others, including two pilots and a flight attendant. The move comes three days after Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a CBI inquiry.

A senior official said the state Home Department is preparing to send a formal communication to the Ministry of Home Affairs within the next few days, seeking a comprehensive and impartial investigation by the CBI. “We are recommending a CBI probe in view of the demand raised by the NCP. However, it is for the central government and the CBI to decide whether to take up the case,” the official said.

No FIR has been registered so far in connection with the crash. Police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR), while the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently conducting an inquiry.

If the CBI agrees to take over the case, it may initiate an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Given the gravity of the incident, the Chief Minister is expected to personally take up the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CBI Director after the formal recommendation is sent to the Union government, urging an early start to the probe.

Meanwhile, NCP MLA Amol Mitkari on Friday raised serious concerns regarding the ongoing investigation into the plane crash case, seeking information on the whereabouts of two pilots, who were originally scheduled for the flight.

Expressing suspicion over their absence, he urged authorities to clarify where the pair was delayed that day and their current location. While awaiting Black Box data recovery, Mitkari emphasized that identifying the original crew’s status is essential for a transparent probe.

“Where were the two pilots named Sahil Madan and Yash, who were previously assigned to Ajitdada’s plane, stranded that day? Where are they now? That’s all the information we need. There is no problem if we get the data from the black box after it is recovered,” said Mr. Mitakari.