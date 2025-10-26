Maharashtra Plans New Department to Boost FDI

Mumbai: In a bid to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), the Maharashtra government is set to rename its Protocol Department as the ‘Department of Protocol, FDI, Diaspora Affairs and Outreach’. If approved, Maharashtra would become the first state in the country to establish such a department, which will serve as a key coordinating body with foreign embassies and consulates to promote the state’s economic and cultural interests.

A senior official familiar with the development said the General Administration Department (GAD) is likely to submit a proposal to the state cabinet for approval within the next 15 days.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appointed Rajesh Gawande, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 2009 batch, as Secretary of the State Protocol Department and FDI. Mr. Gawande’s deputation to Maharashtra was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Officials said Rajesh Gawande was chosen to lead the protocol department because of his extensive international experience. He has held diplomatic assignments in Nairobi, Kampala, and Berlin, and also served in the United Nations Division of the Ministry of External Affairs. During his recent posting in Germany, he worked as an Economic Officer, focusing on attracting German investments and technology to India.

“The new department will work to attract more FDI into the state and ensure that countries interested in investing are provided with a conducive business environment,” officials said.

According to officials, the IFS officer has an advantage over an IAS officer in this role, given his constant interaction with foreign diplomats and embassies. The state often faces issues abroad, including natural disasters, civil unrest, war, or medical emergencies. Currently, the Maharashtra government has to approach the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi to assist its citizens overseas.

“In cases of crises involving Maharashtrians abroad, we have to rely on the MEA to resolve their issues. With this new department, headed by the IFS officer, we can coordinate directly with the respective embassies and consulates,” a senior official said.

Officials also noted that this is the first time any state government has appointed an IFS officer as Secretary of the Department of Protocol, FDI, Diaspora Affairs, and Outreach.

“If the department successfully delivers on its key objectives, the Ministry of External Affairs may consider replicating this model across the country in the future,” officials added.