Maharashtra: Pilot injured as private helicopter tilts during landing in Raigad

DC Correspondent
3 May 2024 6:35 AM GMT
Maharashtra: Pilot injured as private helicopter tilts during landing in Raigad
Pilot injured as private helicopter tilts during landing in Raigad. (Photo:X)

Mumbai: The pilot of a helicopter was injured after it tilted during landing in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday, a police official said.

The chopper was scheduled to pick Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, he said.
The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am, he said.
While the pilot suffered injuries, the helicopter's rotor blades got damaged in the incident, he said, citing preliminary findings.


( Source : PTI )
