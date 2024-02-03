Maharashtra Opposition Demand CM's Resignation Over L&O Situation

Mumbai: The opposition targeted chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. While NCP leader Supriya Sule demanded Mr. Fadnavis’s resignation, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut alleged that calls are being made from the CM's Office to criminals in jail and criminals from jails in Thane, Mumbai and Kolhapur are being released on bail to help the ruling party in the elections.

Ms. Sule said that the law and order situation in Maharashtra is worrisome and the firing by BJP legislator Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station on Friday night has only confirmed it. “This has never happened in Maharashtra. There was a firing incident last year also. Now a BJP MLA has opened fire inside a police station. Today they are shooting at each other. Tomorrow they can shoot you and me also. This is the failure of deputy chief minister and Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis,” she said.Demanding Mr Fadnavis’s resignation on the issue, Ms. Sule said that she will raise the incident in the Parliament on Monday and also take it up with Union home minister Amit Shah.However, Mr. Raut alleged that CM Shinde is responsible for the lawlessness in the state. He further alleged that the CM is using criminal elements to win elections.The BJP MLA opened fire on a local Shiv Sena leader in Ulhasnagar police station over a property dispute between the two. Before his arrest in the shootout incident, MLA Gaikwad alleged that the CM’s son and local MP Shrikant Shinde was trying to establish a “kingdom of criminals” in Maharashtra.Mr Raut said the CM was responsible for the shooting incident and he has formed the government through mobocracy and ‘gundagiri’. “The incident has occurred in CM’s district and he is responsible for it. Gaikwad has blamed Eknath Shinde. We also know that calls are being made from the CM’s office to criminals in jail. Criminals from jails in Thane, Mumbai and Kolhapur are being released on bail to help the ruling party in the elections,” he said.Leader of opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said that CM Shinde betrayed Uddhav Thackeray and will do the same with BJP. “Ganpat Gaikwad’s statement that CM Shinde’s son is indulging in corruption and nothing happened despite complaining to Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leaders is shocking. It shows the true colours of ‘Maha Yuti’ government. As elections draw close, their internal strife will also grow,” he claimed.