Maharashtra Minister’s ‘Loan Waiver Addiction’ Remake Sparks Row

Mumbai: In yet another embarrassing moment for the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, a state co-operation minister, Babasaheb Patil, has courted controversy by saying people are addicted to loan waivers. He also admitted that politicians often make false promises during elections solely to secure votes.

“People have become addicted to loan waivers. We (politicians) want to get elected, so we make some promises during elections to you. But it is the people who should decide what they really want to ask for,” said Patil while speaking in Jalgaon.

His remarks came as a huge embarrassment for the Mahayuti government, as the farmers in Maharashtra are still reeling from devastating crop losses caused by September’s torrential rains and floods and also angered over the delay in getting the government aid.

The minister’s remarks drew sharp rebukes, even from allies within the Mahayuti government. BJP’s Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule distanced the ruling coalition from Patil’s comments. “Nobody should make casual remarks on loan waivers,” he said.

“Loan waiver remains a part of the Mahayuti government’s agenda, as the alliance’s manifesto clearly mentioned loan waiver for eligible farmers. Those genuinely in need should receive the benefit as many have been engaged in farming for years but were unable to repay their entire loan. A survey was being conducted across the state and an appropriate decision would be taken once it was done,” Bawankule said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal criticised Patil’s statement calling it irresponsible and shameless. “At a time when farmers are devastated, such remarks only rub salt into their wounds. Ministers in the Fadnavis government are loose-tongued, shameless and arrogant. By making such comments, they have exposed how their government thrives on hollow promises. Such ministers should be sacked, but unfortunately, CM Fadnavis continues to shield them – a tragedy for Maharashtra,” he said.

Facing huge backlash, Patil offered an apology saying he was also a farmer. “If my statement has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I apologise. Referring to the politics being played by the opposition on the issue of loan waiver, I made the loan waiver addiction comment,” he said.

Heavy rainfall and floods in September severely affected Marathwada and adjoining regions in Maharashtra, destroying crops on 68.69 lakh hectares across the state. The state government on Tuesday announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods.