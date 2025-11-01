Maharashtra Minister Seeks Report On Projects Done By Arya, Who Took 17 Children Hostage

Mumbai: Maharashtra school education minister Dada Bhuse has asked for a detailed report on projects handled by Rohit Arya’s company, Apsara Entertainment Network, following the Powai hostage incident that ended with Arya’s death. The firm was involved in the Swachhta Monitor initiative under Project Let’s Change and had earlier faced departmental action, the minister said.

According to reports, Arya had claimed Rs. two crore from the state government for a project he had undertaken. Authorities suspect that this financial dispute may have contributed to his alleged act of taking children hostage.

However, Mr. Bhuse said Arya violated contract terms by collecting money from schools. “It appears that Arya had taken money from schools. The department had initiated action against him and told him to deposit the money collected from schools with the government. I have sought a detailed report on it,” the minister said.

Officials informed that Arya’s company had been selected in 2022 and 2023 to lead Project Let's Change, an urban sanitation drive. The initiative included 59 lakh students being deputed as ‘swachhata (cleanliness) monitors’. According to the government, Arya collected registration fees from schools taking part in the initiative in his capacity as Director of the project, but he was not authorised to make collections.

In August last year Arya was directed to deposit the money he collected into a government account, and told that his proposal to renew the initiative would not be taken up till the money was returned and he filed an affidavit promising not to collect funds. However, he did not return the money or file that affidavit, the official said.

Arya’s wife, Anjali said that her husband had been fighting not only for the Rs. two crore he had claimed, but also for recognition of his work.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has raised serious questions over Arya’s death in the police encounter. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said, “While rescuing the children was important, the manner in which the entire incident was handled raises serious questions. When an NSG team was already present, why did the police shoot him dead? The man was reportedly mentally unstable, yet he had earlier worked on government initiatives and had shared platforms with then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. This incident needs a thorough inquiry.”

However, Mumbai police chief Deven Bharti maintained that Arya opened fire first, leaving the police with no choice but to shoot him. “Regardless of his demands, we couldn’t let him play with the lives of hostages. Our team fired back in self-defence. There was no other option,” he said.

On Thursday, Mumbai police rescued 19 people, including 17 children, who had been held hostage by Arya at a studio in the Powai area. Authorities reportedly attempted to negotiate with Arya for nearly two hours before using force.