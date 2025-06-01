Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Says Hindi has Become Mumbai’s Language

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has caused a stir by saying “Hindi has become the language of speaking in Mumbai”. He also said that Marathi is his mother tongue while Hindi is “ladki bahin” (beloved sister) who helped to secure 237 seats in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

Mr. Sarnaik’s statement has not gone down well with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led MNS. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut termed Mr.Sarnaik’s statement as a reflection of BJP leader Amit Shah’s language. MNS leader Yashwant Killedar said that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra, which belongs to Marathi speaking people.

Addressing an event organised on the occasion of Hindi Patrakarita Diwas (Hindi Journalism Day), which was organised by Mumbai Hindi Patrakar Sangh in Mumbai on Saturday, the transport minister said, “My assembly constituency is in Thane and Mira Bhayandar. When I speak to the people in Thane, I speak in pure Marathi. As soon as I enter Mira Bhayandar, only Hindi comes out of my mouth. Marathi is our mother tongue, our mother. But Hindi is our beloved sister. We have bagged over 237 seats (in the state assembly) because of these beloved sisters.”

Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar, who also attended the event, said that the language should not be used as an issue to spread hatred

Mr. Sarnaik, who is a close aide of Eknath Shinde, said, “Hindi has become the spoken language of Mumbai”. However, the transport minister said that Hindu spoken in Mumbai is not pure as people mix it with Marathi and English words.

Raut, who is also Rajya Sabha member, said that Balasaheb Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena for the welfare of Marathi speaking people and to ensure respect for Marathi language. “Sarnaik is speaking the language of the BJP and its leader Amit Shah. Therefore, I say that Mr Shah is the leader of his party. He is speaking what Mr Shah wanted him to say,” he said.

MNS leader Yashwant Killedar said, “Having an eye on the local body elections, Mr Sarnaik wants to lure the Hindi speaking people. He does not have respect for the Marathi language.”

Maharashtra BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule tried to downplay the controversy by stating Pratap Sarniak speaks in Marathi language and there is no reason to believe that Mahayuti and Sarnaik are against Marathi language.