Maharashtra Launches LPG Helpline Amid Supply Concerns

Mumbai: Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday said the State has taken comprehensive measures to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply in the wake of global disruptions. A control room has been set up along with a WhatsApp helpline (9769919221), while refinery output has been increased from 9,000 to 11,000 metric tonnes. Priority is being given to households, hospitals and educational institutions, and vigilance teams have intensified action against black marketing, conducting over 2,100 inspections.

Mr. Bhujbal made the statement in the Legislative Assembly while responding to concerns over shortages of petrol, diesel, and domestic and commercial LPG arising from the conflict situation in Gulf countries.

He clarified that the supply, regulation and pricing of petroleum products fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Government, and the State has no authority to fix prices. “However, we are making all possible efforts to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply,” he said. He added that, as per the Centre’s March 9, 2026 order, oil companies have been directed to supply LPG only for domestic use, while propane and butane are being diverted exclusively for LPG production.

To curb black marketing, the State has implemented stringent enforcement measures. District Collectors have been instructed to form vigilance and flying squads to carry out inspections. “Strict action is being taken against illegal use, hoarding and black marketing under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955,” the Minister said.

Between January and March 2026, a total of 2,129 inspections and raids were conducted across 21 districts. During this period, 1,208 cylinders were seized, 23 cases registered, and 18 persons arrested. The total value of seized goods stood at Rs 33.66 lakh.

On fuel availability, Mr. Bhujbal said that as of March 17, the State has stock of 1,95,579 kilolitres of petrol and 4,55,046 kilolitres of diesel. “There is adequate stock of both petrol and diesel, and distribution is continuing smoothly,” he said.

To address LPG-related complaints, the Minister said a State-level control room has been made operational, with similar facilities being set up at divisional, district and taluka levels. A WhatsApp-based grievance redressal system has also been introduced to ensure prompt response to consumer issues.