Maharashtra Launches ‘District Business Reform Action Plan 2025’

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday announced the implementation of the District Business Reform Action Plan (DBRAP) 2025, which includes 154 reforms to be completed by August 14, 2026. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that as part of the initiative, “Chintan Shivirs” (brainstorming sessions) and divisional meetings will be organised for District Collectors, who will also be granted additional powers.

The Chief Minister chaired a review meeting on “Ease of Doing Business” at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, attended by senior officials, including Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar.

An official said the DBRAP is a district-level initiative with five key modules: district investment promotion, startups, service delivery, industrial parks, and the Central Inspection System. “We are still analysing how many of the 154 reforms have been implemented in the state and charting the way forward,” the official added.

The Chief Minister said that six divisional committees have been set up to accelerate the state’s industrial growth, and they will submit their reports by December 31, 2025. Dr. Pravin Gedam, Commissioner of Nashik Division, heads the Ease of Doing Business Reform Committee, while Vijay Suryavanshi (Konkan Division) and Jitendra Papalkar (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division) focus on industrial resource utilization and land bank promotion, respectively.

Officials reviewed the state’s progress on Ease of Doing Business, ongoing reforms, and upcoming initiatives. According to the Industries Department, Maharashtra has achieved 99.25 per cent implementation in the Ease of Doing Business 2024 assessment, completing 399 out of 402 reforms. The state was previously recognised as an Achiever in Ease of Doing Business 2020–21 and a Top Achiever in 2022. Final results for 2024 will be announced on November 11, 2025.

Dr. P. Anbalagan, Secretary of the Industry Department, told this newspaper that 16 sectors will be prioritised, including steel, EV, IC, solar, logistics parks, agro-processing, global capability centres, data centres, textiles, electronics & semiconductors, startups & MSMEs, gems and jewellery, aerospace, circular economy, leather, footwear, and apparel. “MAITRI 2.0 will also set up a vertical system for approvals across services including hotels, hospitality, and education,” he said.

Mr. Anbalagan added that 100 disruptive reforms will be introduced across these sectors in the next three to four months to make business setup and operations easier than ever before.

Officials said the MAITRI 2.0 initiative aims to implement a fully integrated single-window ecosystem, featuring modules such as single sign-on, license status tracking, a common application form, integrated payments, dashboards, inspections, grievance redressal, and user feedback.