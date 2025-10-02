Maharashtra IT Department To Tighten Rules On Consultants Hiring

Mumbai:In a move to prevent irregularities in the appointments of consultants across government departments, the Maharashtra Information Technology (IT) Department has decided to amend the existing Government Resolution (GR) governing consultancy services in Mantralaya.

The amendment will make it mandatory for all departments to disclose the type of services and works being undertaken by consulting agencies. Maharashtra IT Minister Ashish Shelar, who heads the department, has directed officials to ensure that details of every consultant appointed in Mantralaya are mandatorily submitted to the IT Department. The move is expected to bring transparency and accountability in the government departments.

Mr. Shelar on Wednesday held a review meeting in connection with various policies and GRs. He flagged the issue of private individuals working as supervisors in government offices and in some cases drawing remuneration from different departments simultaneously.



Officials said that the extensive use of consultants across the departments, ministries and government offices were key discussion points in the meeting.



Officials revealed that the extensive use of consultants has become a norm since 2018. Consultants are appointed for nearly every major project or policy, often drafting the entire policy framework that is later presented to the government by department officials. However, concerns have emerged over the lack of accountability.

“There is no accountability for the consultants. If anything goes wrong, they are not held responsible; instead, the head of the department is,” said a senior official.

Although the consultancy GR was revised in 2023 to require appointments based on departmental needs, it has now come to light that six empanelled agencies have deployed as many as 246 individuals across different departments — drawing salaries paid directly by the state government.

“The IT Department only empanels these consultants but has no supervisory control. In some cases, one individual is working in multiple departments under the title of ‘supervisor’ and earning four to five times higher remuneration. This is a massive loss to the state exchequer, an unjust burden, and blatant loot,” Mr. Shear said.

Currently, there is no system for the IT Department to track which consultants are appointed, their payment structures, or their scope of work. “This opacity needs to end. The IT department will amend the GR to ensure that all information regarding consultants appointed in Mantralaya must be mandatorily submitted to the IT department. This will put a stop to the loot carried out under the guise of consultancy services,” the IT minister said.



Mr. Shelar also said that the IT Department has decided to create a dedicated centralised portal for all consultancy services. “All departments will now be required to furnish complete details of the consultants engaged, including individual profiles working in their offices. Based on this system, a new GR will be issued,” he said.