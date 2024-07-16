Maharashtra IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Relieved Amid Allegations

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday relieved controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar on the instruction of the Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA). Khedkar is under scanner for allegedly providing a false disability certificate to clear the UPSC exam and misuse of power. The LBSNAA has decided to put her training on hold and recall her for further necessary action. Meanwhile, Dr. Khedkar has made serious allegations of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase.

An IPS officer confirmed to this newspaper that the probationary IAS officer has complained to a team of three police officers on Monday. “The police team had gone to Washim to record her statement. During this meeting, she complained about harassment by the Pune district collector,” the IPS officer said.



The Pune Collector told this newspaper that he has not seen the complaint as he was not in office today. He would respond to the complaint once he would see it.



The 34-year-old probationary IAS officer is under training in the Maharashtra-cadre. She is currently posted in Washim after her transfer from Pune amid allegations of high-handedness, imperious behaviour and bullying to the Pune district administration officials.



LBSNAA Deputy Director and In-Charge Establishment Shelesh Nawal has written to Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik seeking her recall to the training establishment.



“LBSNAA, Mussoorie has decided to keep your District Training Program on hold and immediately recall you for further necessary action. Therefore, you are hereby relieved from District Training Programme of the Government of Maharashtra,” a letter sent by additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre to Ms. Khedkar.



The LBSNAA has asked Ms. Khedkar to join the academy at the “earliest but not later than 23 July, 2024”.



Last week, Khedkar had demanded an ante-chamber in the Pune district collectorate and drove her personal Audi car with a red-blue beacon and Maharashtra government board. Following this, the Pune collector made a complaint to the state government about her behaviour. There is also an allegation against her for falsely claiming benefits under the physical disabilities category and other backward class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS).



After the controversy, she was transferred from Pune to Washim. Officials said that the state government will submit its report over the documents pertaining to Khedekar’s creamy layer certificate in the next three to four days. “We are compiling all the reports including her disability to send to the UPSC in the next three to four days,” the officials said.



However, Ms Khedkar has denied the allegations. “This is a media trial, and people are watching. The truth will eventually come out. According to the Indian Constitution, a person cannot be considered guilty until the charges are proven,” she said.



Her father Dilip Khedkar also defended her and refuted the allegations against her. “My daughter has not done anything wrong. Is a woman asking for a space to sit wrong? The matter is subjudice and a committee has been appointed to look into it. Let us all wait for the final verdict. All I can say is that someone is deliberately trying to make it an issue,” he said.