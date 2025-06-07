Maharashtra Government To Use Drone Surveys To Stop Illegal Sand Mining

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to curb illegal sand mining through drone-based surveys. Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said drones will be deployed to survey minor mineral mining zones in the state as part of the government’s efforts to stop illegal sand mining and quarrying.

The objective is to complete a comprehensive mapping of all mining areas within the next three months, which will not only curb illegal excavation of resources like stone, gravel, and sand but also accelerate the development of eco-friendly initiatives such as artificial sand manufacturing projects.

The move comes on the backdrop of instructions issued to officials by Bawankule to take immediate and strict action against illegal plotting and mining activities in the state. Last week, he had directed the municipal commissioner and district administration in Pune to file cases against illegal mining in Yeolewadi, Katraj, and Kondhwa areas. Couple of months back, he had also ordered suspension of two senior officials from Bhandara district for their alleged involvement in illegal sand mining and hoarding.

The drone surveys are also expected to support artificial sand production projects by ensuring better monitoring and planning, Bawankule said. “Conventional land surveys often have inaccuracies that hinder efforts to check illegal mining. Our pilot study using drones showed significant accuracy, prompting us to adopt this approach across all minor mineral excavation areas,” he said.

Following successful trial runs, the state government has decided to expand drone-based surveys to all minor mineral mining sites. This initiative will involve setting standardized survey procedures, establishing comprehensive evaluation criteria, allocating necessary funds, and ensuring a transparent tendering process.

“This is a revolutionary step toward greater transparency and efficiency in mineral resource management. Using drone technology will not only ensure proper royalty collection but also promote environmentally responsible mining practices,” Bawankule added.