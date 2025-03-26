Maharashtra government seeks custodianship of forts from ASI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has urged the Centre to transfer the custodianship of centrally protected forts under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the state for better preservation and tourism development. The Maharashtra government is capable of conservation and development of forts that are protected by the ASI, he said.

“Forts of Maharashtra stand as timeless symbols of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s valour and heritage, holding immense historical and emotional significance,” Shelar said in a letter written to union minister of culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shelar assured that Maharashtra’s Directorate of Archaeology and Museums is fully equipped to take up conservation work. The department has empanelled contractors and specialised conservation architects who can undertake heritage restoration while preserving the forts’ original essence, he said.

“These forts were once the strongholds of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and they continue to inspire millions. It is our duty to safeguard them for future generations. By gaining control over these historic sites, Maharashtra aims to ensure better upkeep, boost heritage tourism, and strengthen the forts’ cultural legacy,” Shelar added.

Currently, Maharashtra is home to 54 Centre- and 62 state-protected forts. The state government believes that having control over the ASI forts will enable it to implement focused restoration efforts, promote heritage-friendly tourism and engage corporate donors through initiatives like ‘Maha Varasa’ and ‘Vaibhav Sangopan,’ he stated.

Shelar highlighted Maharashtra’s recent initiative of leading a delegation to ICOMOS, Paris, to present the proposal under the theme ‘Maratha Military Landscape of India’ for inclusion of 12 historic forts in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Sites List. The forts include Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi Fort and Jinji Fort in Tamil Nadu.

"We take immense pride in protecting these heritage sites and will continue to uphold their legacy for generations to come," the minister said.