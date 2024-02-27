Maharashtra Government Proposes Maha Vista Project

Mumbai: On the lines of the Central Vista project of the Central Government, Maharashtra Government on Tuesday proposed Maha Vista project in the state. The government will redevelop the existing buildings including Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan with a view to increase its capacity. It was proposed in the interim budget, which was tabled by finance minister Ajit Pawar in the legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

In his budget speech, Mr Pawar, who is also deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, said, “Proposals will be invited from international architects for the redevelopment of Government buildings at Mantralaya and surrounding area with state-of-the-art facilities.”

When asked about the Maha Vista Project, the deputy chief minister said that Mumbai based architect P.K. Das has given a presentation of a plan worth Rs 7,500 crores Maha Vista Project. The plan covers all the minister’s bungalows, Vidhan Bhavan building and Mantralaya in 14 to 15 acres of land. “We are also going to construct a garden and new roads near the MLA hostel. We have decided to construct it. Chief minister Eknath Shinde has suggested that we should invite international architects for this project. The international architects can give some good ideas for this project,” he said.

Mr. Pawar said that Maha Vista will have a new Vidhan Bhavan, new Mantralaya buildings and residential towers for ministers, IAS and IPS officers in place of the existing ministers' bungalows. “We will have enough space for the parking and open space under this project,” the finance minister said.

Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the delimitation of the constituencies will be done in 2026. So the numbers of the MLAs and MLCs would increase on a large scale. “At that time, there will be a space crunch in the Vidhan Bhavan. So we are working with a vision for the long term,” he said.