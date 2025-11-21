Maharashtra Government Orders Officials to Stand, Greet MLAs And MPs

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has directed all state departments to treat Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) with “utmost respect and courtesy”, mandating that officials stand and greet them when they visit government offices. The government described this as the “minimum standard of conduct and decorum” expected from state employees.

The government resolution (GR), issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), reiterates that officials must listen to the concerns of MPs and MLAs attentively, extend help as per rules, and ensure that all telephone communication with them is conducted politely.

A senior official said the GR consolidates several earlier circulars and updates them with clearer and firmer instructions.

To improve accountability, the GR requires each office to maintain a separate register for all letters and communications received from legislators. Replies must be issued within two months; if that is not possible, the matter must be escalated to the department head, and the concerned MLA or MP must be informed. Department heads are required to review all pending and completed correspondence every three months.

The government has also warned of action against officials who fail to comply. “Strict adherence to the recommendations of the legislative privileges committee is emphasised, with disciplinary action prescribed for violations under existing civil service rules,” the GR states.

The order further mandates that all relevant dignitaries — including central and state ministers, guardian ministers, local MLAs, MPs, mayors, district council presidents and municipal chairpersons — be invited to major government functions, with proper seating protocols followed.

Government training institutions have been asked to include modules on courteous treatment of elected representatives. Any official who ignores these directions will face action under service rules, the GR adds.