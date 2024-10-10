Maharashtra government asks centre to increase non-creamy layer limit to Rs 15 lakh

Mumbai: In a bid to strengthen its OBC vote bank ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election, the Eknath Shinde government on Thursday approved a resolution to increase the non-reamy layer income limit for OBC to Rs 15 lakh from Rs eight lakh. The government has also approved economic development corporations (EDC) for five castes in Lohar (ironsmiths), OBC Shimpi (tailor), Gawali (milkman), Lad-Vani (Vaishya) and Nath sect. The BJP is relying on the OBC vote banks, which constitutes around 38 percent of the population in the state.



As per the cabinet decision, Sola Kulswamini EDC (subsidiary) for the Lad-Vani (Vaishya) community, Brahmalin Acharya Divyanand Puriji Maharaj EDC (Subsidiary) for Lohar community, Sant Namdev Maharaj EDC (Subsidiary) for Shimpi community, Shri Krishna EDC for Gawali community. On the same line, the corporation will be set up for the Nath sect. Officials said that Rs 50 crore share capital will be provided for these corporations.

As the model code of conduct is expected to be imposed within a few days, Mr. Shinde chaired a cabinet meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, where around 80 decisions have been taken by the chief minister. As per the decisions, the state cabinet approved eight economic development corporations including two separate corporations for journalists and newspaper vendors and a corporation, namely Nagnath Anna Naikwadi Corporation, for rehabilitation and development of project affected people.

Atul Save, minister of OBC welfare, said that the state cabinet has urged the central government to increase the non-creamy layer income limit for OBCs. “The state government will send the resolution to urge the central government to increase the non-creamy layer income limit from Rs eight lakh to Rs 15 lakh once the minutes of the cabinet is approved in a day. This move will help the large number of government employees and private employees,” Mr Save said.

A draft ordinance to accord a constitutional status to the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste Commission was also approved in the cabinet meeting, an official from the CM’s office said. The ordinance will be tabled in the next session of the legislature. The cabinet also approved 27 posts for the commission.

Last week, the Mahayuti government approved seven new corporations for the Teli (oil producers), Bari community-cultivated betel leaves, Lonari - salt, coal manufacturers, Hindu Khatik (butcher) community and fishermen community. The government has availed a share capital of Rs 50 crores to these corporations for the welfare and betterment of people. The Teli community is a politically influential community in the cotton belt of Vidarbha region of the state, where the BJP led Mahayuti won three seats out of 11 Lok Sabha seats. The Vidarbha region has 62 Assembly seats, where the BJP has a set target to win 45 seats. Interestingly, the MVA has secured a lead in 42 out of 62 assembly constituencies of the cotton belt.



