Maharashtra Elections: Father-Daughter rivalry unfolds in Gadchiroli

Nagpur: The Aheri constituency in Gadchiroli's tribal, Maoist-affected belt is set for a historic political duel as incumbent NCP MLA and FDA minister Dharmaraobaba Atram goes head-to-head against his daughter, Bhagyashree Atram-Haigekar, in the upcoming state assembly election on November 20. This father-daughter clash marks a first for the district, with both standing from rival factions of the NCP—Dharmaraobaba representing Ajit Pawar’s camp and Bhagyashree contesting under Sharad Pawar’s banner.

Further intensifying the competition, Dharmaraobaba’s nephew, Abel Ambristirao, is expected to enter the fray as an independent candidate, creating a potential three-way battle.

Setting the stage from their Aheri base camp, the father and daughter launched pointed critiques of each other. Dharmaraobaba criticized Sharad Pawar, accusing him of dividing not just political parties but also families. Confident of his experience and legacy, he remarked, “She (Bhagyashree) will not dent my chances and will commit political suicide by contesting against me. I have four decades of experience behind me and have pushed for Aheri’s development.”

This highly charged battle is drawing significant attention, with the political tension overshadowing even the area’s usual concerns over Maoist activity.







