Maharashtra CS gets extension after EC rejects 3 names recommended by government

Mumbai: The Central government on Saturday gave an extension of three months to incumbent chief secretary of Maharashtra Nitin Kareer. After the Election Commission of India’s directive to give extension to Mr Kareer, chief minister Eknath Shinde has reluctantly sent the proposal to the Prime Minister’s office.

Mr. Kareer is scheduled to retire on March 31. However, the ECI rejected all three names suggested by the state government on different grounds and insisted that Mr. Kareer should be given the extension. The CM and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wanted 1987 batch IAS officer Sujata Saunik, who would have become the state’s first woman CS (Chief Secretary). The state government is upset with the ECI’s decision and made it known to the PMO in its proposal.

Since the general election is being held across the country and polls are being held under the supervision of the CS and DGP (director general of police), therefore, the consent of the poll body is required for new appointments and transfers.

A senior official,who is familiar with the development, said that Mr. Kareer was already informed about his retirement by the chief minister. Accordingly, the GAD (general administration department), which is headed by the chief minister, sent a proposal to the ECI seeking permission to appoint Sujata Saunik as the CS. But the ECI on Wednesday did not give its consent and sought a panel of three senior IAS officers of the state.

Officials said that the GAD had sent the panel, which included the names of Ms Saunik, additional chief secretary (revenue) Rajesh Kumar of the 1988 batch and additional chief secretary in chief minister’s secretariat Iqbal Singh Chahal of the 1989 batch, to the central poll body. On Thursday, the ECI called the GAD officials and instructed them to seek extension of the incumbent CS for three months.

A veteran bureaucrat said, “The ECI rejected all three names on the ground of political connections and conflict of interests. Sujata's husband Manoj Saunik is working in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as an advisor for the last three months, while Rajesh Kumar Meena's mother-in-law Jaskaur Meena is Lok Sabha member from Dausa in Rajasthan and IS Chahal is working in the CMO. Therefore the ECI instructed the GAD to seek extension of Nitin Kareer.”

A senior bureaucrat, requesting anonymity, said that the ECI Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has played a key role in seeking an extension of Nitin Kareer. It is pertinent to note that Mr Kareer belongs to the 1988 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Gyanesh Kumar and another Election Commissioner Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu are also from the same batch of the IAS.