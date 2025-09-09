Maharashtra Congress To Consult High Command On Raj Thackeray’s Inclusion In MVA

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming local body elections, Uddhav Thackeray has reportedly held discussions with Congress leaders regarding bringing Raj Thackeray into the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. However, sources informed that state Congress leaders will consult with the party high command in Delhi before taking a final stand on including Raj Thackeray in the alliance. A clear position from the state unit is expected only after these internal consultations.

Senior state Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar and Amit Patel met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence ‘Matoshree’ on Monday. According to sources, the two sides also reportedly discussed the possibility of a Shiv Sena–MNS alliance. While the Congress state unit is said to be open to the idea, the final decision will depend on the approval of the party high command in Delhi.

There are indications that Uddhav Thackeray will form an alliance with MNS chief Raj Thackeray in connection with the upcoming municipal elections. “We will consult with the party high command in Delhi before taking a clear stand on the role of MNS in the state’s electoral strategy,” a Congress leader said.

Mr. Thorat confirmed that during the meeting, detailed discussions took place regarding the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and the possibility of an alliance with Raj Thackeray. “We have to discuss it with the party high command, and the final decision rests with them,” he said.

According to sources, the Congress party is also preparing to stake its claim for the Opposition Leader’s post in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, with former minister Satej Patil emerging as the leading candidate. The position became vacant after Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Ambadas Danve’s tenure ended on August 29.

Currently, Congress holds eight seats in the Council, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) has six, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) holds two. With this numerical advantage, Congress has pressed its claim for the post. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has already staked claim to the Opposition Leader’s post in the Legislative Assembly, intensifying the political tussle between the rival factions.