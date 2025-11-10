Maharashtra Congress Divided Over MNS Alliance

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress appeared divided on Monday over its approach to the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar declared that the party would contest the polls independently and ruled out any tie-up with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). However, the party’s Nashik unit said it has decided to join hands with the MNS. Within hours, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal contradicted him, asserting that no final decision had been taken and warning that leaders issuing unauthorised statements would face disciplinary action.

Mr. Wadettiwar, Congress Legislature Party leader and two-time former Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said the high command had authorised local units to take a call on alliances for civic polls. “Our leaders in the BMC have decided that they will go alone in the elections in Mumbai,” he said.

When asked about the Nashik Congress’s decision, Mr. Wadettiwar added, “The Nashik unit must have taken the decision based on local political circumstances. But that decision is limited to Nashik. They had been authorised by the party.”

He also argued that contesting alone in Mumbai would help the Congress expand its base. “If we contest in alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS or others, we will end up with just 30–35 seats,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nashik district Congress leader Rahul Dive confirmed the tie-up with the MNS, saying, “We have been instructed to take decisions at the local level. We will brief senior leader Balasaheb Thorat about our move and follow directions from the high command.”

Contradicting him, Mr. Sapkal said, “The state unit has not authorised anyone to hold talks with the MNS. Those who attended a meeting regarding an alliance have been issued show-cause notices. The Nashik leaders did not consult the state unit.”

According to party sources, most senior Congress leaders are opposed to any understanding with the MNS, contending that such an alliance could damage the party’s long-term prospects.