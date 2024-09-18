Maharashtra CM vows to make Thane plastic free, launches cleanliness drive

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for making Thane plastic-free as he launched a cleanliness campaign being implemented by the city municipal corporation.



Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night, Shinde emphasised the vital link between cleanliness and health. He also offered a pledge of maintaining cleanliness to citizens. Officials distributed saplings and compost to promote the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign will be implemented till October 2, featuring public awareness activities, cleanliness drives, and dedicated selfie points highlighting themes such as 'Swachhata Karma' and 'Green Thane', the Thane Municipal Corporation stated.