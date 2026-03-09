Maharashtra CM Denies Fuel Shortage Amid US-Iran War Panic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday denied reports that the US–Iran conflict has caused a fuel shortage in the state, saying petrol and diesel are available and there is no supply problem anywhere. His clarification comes amid panic buying in several cities after speculation that the escalating tensions in West Asia could disrupt global oil supplies and affect India’s fuel availability.

Mr. Fadnavis said certain media reports about shortages in some cities had created panic, resulting in long queues at petrol pumps across parts of Maharashtra over the past two days. Videos and images circulating on social media showed motorists lining up at fuel stations late into the night. The Chief Minister assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the administration is capable of handling any future contingency.

“For the last two to three days, a section of the media has been reporting a potential shortage of petrol and diesel. Because of this, massive queues were seen at petrol pumps unnecessarily. But as stated by the Union government, there will be no such shortage. The current situation is war-like, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is standing strong and is capable of handling whatever situation arises in the future,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

According to the government, however, India currently has a stockpile of over 250 million barrels (approximately 4,000 crore litres) of crude oil and refined petroleum products, which is sufficient to meet the country’s fuel demand for at least seven to eight weeks even if supplies are temporarily disrupted.

Asserting that Mr. Modi has taken strategic steps to strengthen India’s energy security in recent years, Mr. Fadnavis urged people not to panic. “Nobody should create panic among the people. The Indian government has taken an extremely clear stand. It is before us how Mr. Modi has taken steps regarding energy security. The Government of India has clarified that we are not facing any fuel supply crisis,” he said.

However, the panic is not limited to the public. As a precautionary measure, some district administrations have begun reviewing fuel availability to ensure that essential services are not affected in the event of supply disruptions. Fears that the US–Iran conflict could affect fuel logistics have prompted the administration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to direct oil marketing companies to ensure adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are reserved for government vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services.

Pravin Phulari, the district supply officer, has written to the retail sales officers of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, asking them to issue immediate instructions to ensure that vehicles engaged in essential public services, particularly those operated by govt departments, do not face difficulties in obtaining fuel