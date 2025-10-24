Maharashtra Cabinet Set For Performance Audit As 1st Anniversary Nears

Mumbai: As the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government nears its first anniversary, the Chief Minister has reportedly decided to carry out a performance audit of cabinet and junior ministers. Highly placed sources within the administration said the Maharashtra cabinet is likely to undergo a comprehensive evaluation in the coming months. The audit will assess ministers on several key parameters, including departmental performance, implementation of flagship schemes, public conduct, and outreach efforts. Ministers found underperforming may be asked to step down from their posts, sources indicated.

Speculation about a cabinet reshuffle is gaining momentum in Maharashtra following recent changes in the Bhupendra Patel-led government in Gujarat. Although CM Fadnavis has not yet completed a year in office — having taken oath on December 5, 2024, and set to mark one year in December 2025 — all ministers from the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are expected to face a performance review by the end of this year.

Although Mr. Fadnavis has expressed his intention to conduct a “performance audit” of his cabinet colleagues, any action will require the consent of his deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Ministers from their respective parties have reportedly caused difficulties for the Mahayuti government through their public conduct and statements.

In an informal chat with journalists during the Diwali festival, Mr. Fadnavis was asked whether the Gujarat model would be replicated in Maharashtra. He replied that the Gujarat reshuffle took place after 2.5 years, while he was yet to complete even one year in office. However, he confirmed that the performance of ministers will be reviewed. “There will be no immediate reshuffle in the Cabinet. Any decision regarding a reshuffle will be taken only after reviewing the performance of all ministers,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

When contacted, Dr. Raju Waghmare, chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, welcomed the idea, saying it would enhance accountability. “However, our ministers in the Mahayuti government have been performing well, which is reflected in the blessings we received from the people in the last Assembly election,” Dr. Waghmare added.

With nearly half a dozen ministers in the Mahayuti government embroiled in controversies over misconduct in the past 10 months, Mr Fadnavis is expected to initiate mid-term corrective measures to restore the government’s image. The coalition has faced major embarrassment due to allegations against former minister Dhananjay Munde, and cabinet ministers Adv. Manikrao Kokate, Sanjay Shirsat, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, and junior home minister Yogesh Kadam.

Mr. Kadam has been accused of involvement in illegal sand mining and operating dance bars registered under his mother’s name, while Mr. Rathod and Mr. Bhuse face allegations of irregularities in recruitment and transfer processes influenced by personal interests. Mr Kokate was embroiled in controversy after a video surfaced showing him playing an online rummy game during the state legislature’s monsoon session. He later likened the state government to a beggar, drawing a sharp rebuke from the Chief Minister.

A senior Mahayuti minister, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the cabinet reshuffle will follow a thorough assessment of ministers’ performance after they complete two and half years in office. “It will take at least 2.5 years before the reshuffle. Ministers’ performance will be reviewed after the winter session. Those who perform poorly will be given an opportunity to improve. Another review will be conducted before the government completes two and a half years. If a minister’s performance remains unsatisfactory, they will be shown the exit door,” the minister said.