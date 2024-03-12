Maharashtra Cabinet Clears 300-Acre Park In Mumbai And State Guest House In Ayodhya

With only a few days left for the model code of conduct to come into force, the Maharashtra cabinet on Monday took as many as 18 decisions. The Shinde government has also issued 730 GRs in the last five days. Criticising the government, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule said these decisions are not going to benefit people because the government will not be able to implement all of them.

The Maharashtra cabinet approved the development of a 300-acre park in Mumbai and the construction of a guesthouse in Ayodhya for pilgrims from the state. The cabinet cleared Rs 67.14 crore for land acquisition for the construction of the state guesthouse in Ayodhya. The guesthouse will be for the benefit of the devotees and tourists from Maharashtra visiting Ayodhya for darshan at the Ram Temple. The plot is priced at Rs 67.14 crore. The government initially will have to pay Rs six crore as token money for the demarcation of the land.

As per an official statement, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a cabinet meeting, during which he cleared the urban development department’s proposal to develop a 300-acre landscaped park along the lines of New York’s Central Park.

Among other decisions, the cabinet also cleared a proposal by the women and child development department to include names of mothers in all state government documents. The department had earlier said that this decision could be seen as a step towards giving more recognition to mothers as government documents traditionally carry the father's name. Soon after the decision, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s name plate in Mantralaya was changed to ‘Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar’.

The cabinet also approved the housing department’s proposal to reduce stamp duty for residents of the BDD chawl and slums and a plan for permanent houses for families of workers from 58 textile mills, which were once operational in the city.

Various government departments have also issued 730 GRs in the last 5 days. The revenue and forest departments have issued the highest number of 75 GRs, followed by the water supply and sanitation department, which has issued 62 GRs.

“The government departments have issued far too many GRs. I do not know how many of them can be properly implemented. People will not be benefited by them,” Ms. Sule stated.