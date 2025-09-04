Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Major Infrastructure Projects

Mumbai: In a major push to strengthen urban transport infrastructure, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Metro Line 11 project, connecting Anik Depot–Wadala to the Gateway of India, at an estimated cost of Rs 23,487.51 crore. The Cabinet also sanctioned loans for other metro initiatives, including the Thane Circular Metro, Pune Metro Line-2 and Line-4, and Nagpur Metro Phase-2.

The decisions were taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Sahyadri Guest House.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Metro Line 11 will serve as an extension of Metro Line 4 (Wadala–Thane–Kasara Vadavli) and will be implemented by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL). Around 70 per cent of the corridor will be underground, featuring 13 underground stations and one elevated station. The project has already received infrastructure clearance from the Cabinet sub-committee.

The Cabinet also approved the procurement of 238 air-conditioned local trains under MUTP-3 and MUTP-3A, with a provision of Rs 4,826 crore.

In addition, Rs 14,907 crore has been earmarked for the development of 136 km of new suburban rail corridors, including Panvel–Vasai, Kasara–Asangaon and Badlapur–Karjat. A proposal for constructing the third and fourth suburban railway lines between Pune and Lonavala, with an investment of Rs 5,100 crore, was also cleared.

In a welfare-focused move, the Cabinet approved a Rs 1,000 hike in monthly assistance for beneficiaries under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana and the Shravanbal Seva Rajya Pension Scheme. From October 2025, monthly aid will increase from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 for over 4.5 lakh beneficiaries under the Niradhar Yojana and 24,003 beneficiaries under the Shravanbal scheme. An additional Rs 570 crore has been allocated to support this increase.