Maharashtra budget session starts on Monday, CM assures all schemes will continue

Mumbai: Amidst the speculations that the Maharashtra government may close down some of its schemes due to the strain on the state exchequer, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavs on Sunday assured that no flagship welfare scheme will be shut in the annual budget for the year 2025-56.

Speaking on the eve of the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature, Fadnavis said that the State Government will present a balanced budget. “We are taking care that capital expenditure will not be affected while maintaining financial discipline. While doing this, we will not close any flagship scheme,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar will present the budget on March 10, while the session will continue till March 26.

The opposition parties are expected to corner the Fadnavis government over the law and order in the state. They highlighted incidents of atrocities against women, protection to ministers despite being convicted, and failure to deliver justice in the murder case of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, where an NCP minister’s close aide is under arrest.

“Those who faced allegations of having ties with (gangster) Iqbal Mirchi are now part of the government. The state cabinet has a minister whose close aide is linked to a murder. Another minister is convicted of robbing houses of poor people. The Union minister is seeking help to ensure the arrest of goons who harassed her daughter. Where is the clean governance we were promised?” asked Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray.