Maharashtra ATS Raids 21 Locations, Detains Over a Dozen in Terror Probe

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday morning launched a massive search operation across nearly 21 different locations in the state and detained several suspects for inquiry following a tip-off about terror-linked activities.

As per the latest report, more than a dozen suspects were detained for questioning, with incriminating documents, electronic devices and other materials seized. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Officials said the raids began around midnight, with ATS teams, along with local police, conducting searches. In Yavatmal district, operations were carried out in Pusad and Umarkhed towns, where searches are underway at 14 locations, including homes and offices linked to the suspects. Authorities have seized objectionable documents, mobile phones, and electronic devices and have examined CCTV footage. Similar raids were conducted at seven locations in Ahilyanagar district, where police reportedly recovered incriminating material.

Officials said the action was based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the alleged radicalisation of youths. The detainees are currently being questioned.

The suspects were being interrogated, and no one has been arrested, the official said, adding that the operation is ongoing.

The ATS action comes after the arrest of Idhu Islam, a close associate of Chhangur Baba, from Nagpur by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in connection with its investigation into an alleged religious conversion racket operating in the state.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of local police and the Maharashtra ATS and UP ATS. As per the statement, Idhu Islam played a key role in managing funds and logistics for the conversion network.

In October last year, in a major development in the ongoing probe into the Pune ISIS module case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), along with the Pune police, conducted extensive searches across multiple parts of the city.