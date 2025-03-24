Maharashtra Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Seeking Bharat Ratna for Jyotiba, Savitribai Phule

Mumbai: The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to give Bharat Ratna to Jyotiba Phule and Savtribai Phule. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, while supporting the resolution, cautioned that Jyotiba Phule should not lose his ‘Mahatma’ title after getting Bharat Ratna. Only two people are called Mahatma in this country i.e. Mahatma Gandhi and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, he said.

Cabinet minister Jaykumar Rawal moved the motion seeking Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award for the Phule couple, social reformers credited for starting girl’s education in India. They established the first school for girls in Pune in 1848. Mahatma Phule also worked against caste discrimination.

Mr. Bhujbal, who comes from the same Mali community as Phule, said that while he supports the resolution, the government should ensure that Jhyotiba Phule does not lose his ‘Mahatma title’. “There are many Bharat Ratna, but only two people got the Mahatma title. It is bigger than the Bharat Ratna award because it is given by the people. Therefore, his ‘mahatmya’ (greatness) should not be reduced after giving him Bharat Ratna award. This thought comes to mind because Mahatma Gandhi has not been given Bharat Ratna,” Mr. Bhujbal said.

Assuring that Jyotiba Phule’s Mahatma title will not be forgotten by the people, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Mr. Bhujbal has raised a very important point here. I completely agree with him that only two people from the people's movement have been recognised as Mahatma, which is the greatest title because it is a recognition given by the people. People’s recognition is always higher than the state’s recognition. However, we want Jyotiba Phule to also get the highest award given by the government. His identity as ‘Mahatma’ will never be erased.”

Expressing happiness at the assembly passing the resolution, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said bestowing the country's highest civilian award to the iconic social reformers will be honouring public sentiment. The resolution enhances the reputation of progressive and reformist Maharashtra, he said.

“Today, women hold responsible positions in various fields such as agriculture, education, knowledge, science, research, space, politics, and social service, actively contributing to the nation's progress. The credit for the transformation goes entirely to their visionary approach and tireless efforts. Their extraordinary work in bringing education to the underprivileged, marginalised and ‘bahujan’ communities remains unparalleled. Hence, they will always be regarded as ‘Mahatma’ by farmers, labourers and all citizens,” Mr. Pawar said.