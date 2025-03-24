 Top
Maharashtra Assembly Seeks Bharat Ratna for Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai

PTI
24 March 2025 2:53 PM IST

State assembly unanimously passes resolution urging the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on the social reformers

Maharashtra assembly urges the Centre to award Bharat Ratna to Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai for their contributions to social reform and education.

The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution recommending that the Centre confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, posthumously for social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Minister Jaykumar Raval moved the resolution, while NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal and Congress's Vijay Wadetiwar spoke in support of it. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said people have recognised the Mahatma title bestowed on Phule, and Bharat Ratna is the recognition of the state.
"Mahatma title was above everything in the country and was enjoyed by only two people Mahatma Phule and Mahatma Gandhi," he said. Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai were iconic social reformers and pioneers in education.


