Maharashtra Assembly polls on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13 and 20; Counting on Nov. 23

New Delhi: The Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be conducted on November 20 and in Jharkhand on November 13 and 20, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday.



Elections will be conducted in a single phase in Maharashtra on November 20, while in two phases in Jharkhand on November 13 and 20, he said while addressing a press conference.

He said elections would be conducted in as many as 288 Assembly seats covering 36 districts in Maharashtra while 81 seats covering 25 districts in Jharkhand. He added elaborate arrangements would be made for the convenience of voters and facilities would be provided to senior citizens, who are 85 years and above to cast their vote at their residence.

He explained the entire process of elections in the two States would be video-graphed. The Election Commission of India (ECI) would leverage technology to a large extent for conducting the elections in a fool-proof manner, he said, adding that the elections were conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in an incident-free manner after making enhanced security arrangements.

He urged the voters in the two States to cast their vote in large numbers and added that a special drive would be conducted to educate voters on the importance of taking part in voting.