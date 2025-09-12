Maharashtra Announces Rs 73.91 Crore Compensation For Rain-Hit Farmers

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has approved a compensation package of Rs 73.91 crore for farmers whose crops were damaged by excessive and unseasonal rainfall between June and August 2025. The relief, announced by the state’s Department of Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) on Friday, covers affected regions in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, and Konkan divisions.

According to the government resolution (GR), a total of 84,346 farmers across 29 districts will receive aid for losses spread across 73,068.52 hectares of agricultural land. The compensation is based on damage assessments submitted by divisional commissioners.

A senior official from the Rural Development Department (RDD) stated that compensation will be provided for losses on up to two hectares per farmer. As per the state’s compensation norms, Rs 8,500 per hectare will be provided for non-irrigated (rain fade) lands, Rs 17,000 per hectare of irrigated land and Rs 22,500 per hectare of perennial land.

The R&R has also issued two different government resolutions (GRs) pertaining to monetary assistance of the farmers.

As per the GR, based on a proposal from the Divisional Commissioner of Nagpur dated July 21, 2025, compensation of Rs 9,000 will be given for every 0.40 hectare of damaged land. A subsequent proposal sent on August 18 stated that 7,450 farmers in Nagpur district suffered crop losses across 4,559.62 hectares in July. These farmers will receive a total of Rs 3.93 crore.

In Wardha district, 821 farmers will receive Rs 41.54 lakh for losses over 485.80 hectares in June, while 2,827 farmers affected in July will get Rs 1.89crore for crop damage on 2,224.91 hectares.

In Chandrapur, 13,742 farmers whose crops were damaged on 8,621.06 hectares in June and July will receive Rs 7.33 lakh in compensation. From the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 396 farmers in Hingoli district are set to receive Rs 18.28 lakh for crop losses on 215 hectares in July.

In Solapur district (Pune division), 59,110 farmers will get Rs 59.79 crore for damages across 56,961.73 hectares. Altogether, Rs 73.54 crore will be disbursed to 84,346 farmers for losses across 73,068.52 hectares in various districts.

Separately, a GR issued for the Konkan division states that 1,875 farmers in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts will receive a total of Rs 37.40 lakh for damages on 177.83 hectares.

R&R Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil said the state is committed to supporting farmers affected by natural calamities and has prioritised swift disbursal of aid. “The government has always given priority to providing timely relief to our farmers,” he stated.