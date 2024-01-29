Mahalakshmi scheme restores RTC’s glory: Ponnam

Distributing the Karunya (compassionate) appointment letters to around 45 members at the Karimnagar Bus Depot 2 on Sunday, Prabhakar underlined that for implementing the Mahalakshmi scheme in a smooth manner, the state government has purchased 1,000 extra buses. Further, it is taking steps for appointing 3,000 employees for starting RTC services on new routes.The minister underlined that as many as 43,000 RTC employees are discharging their duties with dedication and taking passengers to their destinations safely.He assured that all pending issues of RTC employees will be resolved very soon.Earlier in the morning, Prabhakar participated in several developmental programmes, inaugurated new panchayat office buildings, a village hospital building, and laid foundation stone for constructing CC roads and community buildings in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district on Sunday.The minister said the state government has decided to distribute housing sites for activists who fought for formation of the separate Telangana and against whom FIRs have been registered during the movement or a general diary entry made at a police station.