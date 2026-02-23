Maha Govt Vows To Protect Marathi Interests In Border Areas Of Karnataka

MUMBAI: Bringing the Maharashtra–Karnataka boundary issue once again at the centre of political discourse, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday sought to project a firm stance on the long-pending dispute. In his joint address to both the Houses of the state legislature, Maharashtra governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday asserted that the state government remains committed to protecting the interests of Marathi-speaking communities in the border areas.

“My government is committed to resolving the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and has appointed eminent lawyers to represent Maharashtra in the Supreme Court,” the Governor said in his joint address.

The governor added that the government is implementing various educational, health care, and other welfare schemes for Marathi-speaking people living in border areas.

Maharashtra has been demanding that 814 villages along the borders including Belgaum, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar be included in the state – as a large population here speaks Marathi and share cultural ties with the state. The long-pending Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute is before the Supreme Court.

Mr. Acharya also highlighted high investments from Davos, road infrastructure improvements, Samruddhi Express highway expansion to Vadhvan Port and East Vidarbha, job creation initiatives, the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ programme for rural women and preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik.

Referring to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, the Governor said Maharashtra expects investment proposals worth nearly Rs 30 lakh crore from agreements signed there. He noted that the state currently contributes around 13 to 13.5 per cent to India’s GDP and continues to lead in attracting foreign direct investment. In 2024 to 2025, Maharashtra received Rs 1.64 lakh crore in FDI, accounting for a significant share of the country’s total inflows.

Further, appreciating the steps taken by the government in the economic front, Mr. Acharya said that Maharashtra is moving steadily towards its goal of becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy by 2047 under the vision of ‘Viksit Maharashtra'. The governor also highlighted the Maharashtra government’s plans to develop Gadchiroli as a steel hub and establish an East Vidarbha steel corridor, expressing confidence in the government’s roadmap for the state’s overall growth.