Maha Govt. Plans Statewide Crackdown On Bangladeshi Infiltration

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday told the Legislative Council that a statewide combing operation, including in Mumbai, will be launched soon in view of the rising number of alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators. Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam said five police personnel have been deputed at every police station in Mumbai to identify illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in the city. A joint team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Mumbai Police has also been formed to address the issue.

The announcement came amid concerns over the alleged rise in Bangladeshi infiltrators, particularly in Mumbai and Malegaon in Nashik district.

BJP MLCs Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad raised a calling attention motion on the issue in the Upper House, alleging that Bangladeshi nationals were encroaching upon traditional occupations such as selling vegetables and fish and distributing milk. Members from both the treasury and opposition benches criticised the government and sought concrete action.

During the debate, Mr. Darekar alleged that Bangladeshi nationals had infiltrated Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, taking up small and large businesses and displacing the local Marathi population. He further claimed that many were obtaining Aadhaar cards and other identity documents through agents. According to him, around 3,014 suspected infiltrators have been identified in different parts of Mumbai.

Replying to the debate, Mr. Kadam said the state government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy and was taking aggressive action. “As per the Centre’s guidelines, intelligence-based joint operations are being conducted across the state, and a special team of five police personnel has been deployed at every police station. Regular inspections and raids are being carried out in coordination with the ATS and local police,” he said.

Citing data from the past five years, Mr. Kadam said 109 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were deported in 2021, 77 in 2022, 127 in 2023, 202 in 2024, and 2,376 in 2025. “By deporting over 2,000 individuals in a single year, Maharashtra has taken the lead in the country,” he said.

Mr. Kadam also said that for the first time, the state has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for setting up a detention centre, with the tender process already completed. Contractors have been mandated to share details of workers at construction sites with local police stations, and action is being taken against violators. Municipal corporations and the police are also jointly verifying documents of street vendors, he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab questioned the lack of clarity on the actual number of Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai. “Do the police and municipal corporation not know how many Bangladeshi nationals are in the city?” the MLC asked.

Mr. Parab claimed that if local police were instructed, the issue could be resolved within 15 days and urged the government not to politicise the matter. “From Bandra to Andheri, I can identify 2,000 such people. Do not politicise this issue,” he said.