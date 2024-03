Visakhapatnam: Ongole MP and TD leader Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, along with his son Raghav, met Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

JS sources say Srinivasulu Reddy is close to veteran actor Chiranjeevi.

Tirupati Lok Sabha BJP candidate Varaprasad also made a courtesy call on Pawan Kalyan.