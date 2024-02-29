Magunta Sreenivasulu Quits YSRC, says Son to Contest Polls
Tirupati: The ruling YSRC suffered a fresh setback on Wednesday with senior Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy resigning from the party.
The 71-year-old Ongole MP became the sixth YSRC parliamentarian to exit the party in recent weeks.
Addressing the media in Ongole, Srinivasulu Reddy said his son Magunta Raghava Reddy will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Ongole constituency, but the party affiliation would be disclosed later.
Sources indicated that he and his son could be joining the Telugu Desam party soon. Raghava Reddy has already been assured of a TD ticket from Ongole. The departure of one of the financially strongest YSRCP MPs ahead of elections comes as a big blow to the ruling party’s prospects.
The Ongole MP said he was not in a position to remain in the YSRC. “While my family does not have an ego, we have a lot of self-respect, which needs to be safeguarded. I cannot compromise on my self-respect,” he said.
The influential leader said the Magunta family brand was strong in Prakasam district.
Notably, the father and son are accused-turned-approvers in the high-profile Delhi liquor scam case and belonged to the South group named by the ED in its charge sheet.
The MP thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunity given to him to serve the YSRC for the last five years. “I will reveal my future plans shortly,” he said.