Magunta Sreenivasulu Quits YSRC, says Son to Contest Polls

Tirupati: The ruling YSRC suffered a fresh setback on Wednesday with senior Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy resigning from the party.

The 71-year-old Ongole MP became the sixth YSRC parliamentarian to exit the party in recent weeks.

Addressing the media in Ongole, Srinivasulu Reddy said his son Magunta Raghava Reddy will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Ongole constituency, but the party affiliation would be disclosed later.

Sources indicated that he and his son could be joining the Telugu Desam party soon. Raghava Reddy has already been assured of a TD ticket from Ongole. The departure of one of the financially strongest YSRCP MPs ahead of elections comes as a big blow to the ruling party’s prospects.

The Ongole MP said he was not in a position to remain in the YSRC. “While my family does not have an ego, we have a lot of self-respect, which needs to be safeguarded. I cannot compromise on my self-respect,” he said.

The influential leader said the Magunta family brand was strong in Prakasam district.

Notably, the father and son are accused-turned-approvers in the high-profile Delhi liquor scam case and belonged to the South group named by the ED in its charge sheet.

The MP thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunity given to him to serve the YSRC for the last five years. “I will reveal my future plans shortly,” he said.



The senior parliamentarian is the sixth YSRC MP to resign in a month’s time. The others were Narasapuram MP Kanumuru Raghurama Krishna Raju, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry, Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, and Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy. Srinivasulu Reddy’s relations with the YSRC leadership had soured over the past few months. He drew CM Jagan’s ire for attending the farewell dinner of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy without YSRC permission. There were reports that his winning prospects were dimming in view of his legal troubles. With elections nearing, the YSRC reportedly wanted Magunta to contest as an MLA from Giddalur constituency. This led to protests from sitting Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu, who announced his exit from electoral politics. The party then changed its in-charges for Giddalur and Markapur seats.Meanwhile, Srinivasulu Reddy’s friend and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy lobbied for him to be renominated to the Lok Sabha from Ongole. But the chief minister was not enthused about it due to the Delhi liquor scam taint on the Magunta name.









