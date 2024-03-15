Magsaysay Award Winner Former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas Passes Away

Former Chief Of Naval Staff Admiral L Ramdas passed away in the early hours of Friday at Secunderabad. A recipient of Vir Chakra for his role in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, he served as 13th Chief of Indian Navy from 1990-1993. He also served as Aam Aadmi Party's internal lokpal. He was awarded Ramon Magsaysay Award for Peace in 2004.

He was one the select Navy Chiefs who had commanded both Southern Naval Command and Eastern Naval Command in the capacity of FOC-In-C.

He was admitted to Military Hospital at Secunderabad and breathed his last at 6.25 AM on 15th March. He is survived by his wife Lalitha Ramdas and their three daughters.