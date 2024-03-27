Maganti Babu May Quit TD Over Denial Of Ticket From Eluru

Former Eluru MP and Telugu Desam leader Maganti Babu is expected to quit TD after the party high command did not allot him ticket from Eluru Lok Sabha seat. Maganti Babu had successfully contested the LS elections from Eluru in 2014.

The ticket has instead gone to Putta Mahesh Yadav, relative of the TD senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

There is a speculation that Maganti Babu will shortly join YSRC in the presence of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.